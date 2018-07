Photos of the Week: Kansas Lightning, Afghan Pigeons, Sunken Wrecks

Sakchai Lalit / AP In Focus

30 Photos After 10 Days Trapped in a Cave in Thailand, a Difficult Rescue Lies Ahead In northern Thailand, hundreds of rescue workers have been searching for a group of 12 boys and their coach lost in a cave. They found them alive after days of being trapped underground, but getting them out won’t be easy.

31 Photos Photos From the Nationwide “Families Belong Together” Marches Across the country yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in small towns and big cities to march and voice their opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.