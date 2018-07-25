Photos: Made in China

Last year, China shipped more than $2 trillion worth of goods to ports around the world, while at home, Chinese manufacturers, processors, and producers have a potential customer base of 1.4 billion people. Every day in China, government entities, along with private factories, construction firms, artists, designers, developers, and an army of workers are creating billions of items, from stuffed toys to skyscrapers, solar cells, “smart” sex dolls, squid snacks, and much more. Here, a collection of recent images showing some of the work taking place in China’s factories, showrooms, workshops, and construction sites.

