Photos: Death Toll Reaches 200 in Devastating Japan Floods

Over the weekend, sustained heavy rainfall hit parts of western and central Japan, causing flash flooding, setting off landslides, submerging floodplains, and forcing more than 2 million residents to evacuate. Today, Japan’s National Police Agency announced at least 200 people had died, and dozens were still missing, in the worst weather-related disaster to hit Japan in more than 30 years. More than 70,000 rescue workers are at work in hard-hit areas searching for survivors as the damage to villages, roads, and infrastructure is being assessed. Hundreds of thousands of homes remain without power or clean water.