Colors Bloom Across the Great Plain of Castelluccio, Italy

In central Italy’s Umbria region, the small village of Castelluccio sits atop a hill overlooking a broad, flat basin surrounded by the Sibillini Mountains. In October 2016, a significant earthquake struck the area, badly damaging the village and roads—but farming still takes place in the Piano Grande below, where fields of lentils and poppies bloom every year, carpeting the landscape with a colorful quilt of blossoming flowers.

