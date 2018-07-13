Afriski: Lesotho's Only Ski Resort

High in the Maluti Mountains of the Kingdom of Lesotho, sits Afriski, one of only two ski resorts in southern Africa (the other, Tiffindell, is in the same mountains, just over the border in South Africa.) The resort summit is about 10,600 feet (3,222 m) above sea level, with a slope running about 1 kilometer. Much of the winter, snow on the ground can be sparse, so snow-making machines fill in the gaps, creating a giant white stripe on the treeless landscape. AFP photographer Marco Longari visited Afriski last week, capturing images of the skiers and snowboarders playing and training at this remote resort.