A Photo Trip to China’s Qiandongnan Prefecture

In south central China’s Guizhou province sits Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, home to nearly four million people—approximately 50% from the ethnic Miao group, and 30% from the ethnic Dong people. The mountainous landscape is lined with terraced farm fields, the valleys dotted with villages made up of traditional wooden structures, and the local festivals burst with color.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Marco Longari / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 17, 2018
    • 15 Photos

    Afriski: Lesotho's Only Ski Resort

    High in the Mountains of Lesotho, sits Afriski, one of only two ski resorts in southern Africa.

  • Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 13, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Atomic Art, Moon Pool, Giant Iceberg

    The Royal Air Force celebrates its centennial in London, World Cup emotions run high, the Running of the Bulls begins in Spain, Tour de France riders pass through stage six, and much more.

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 12, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Death Toll Reaches 200 in Devastating Japan Floods

    Over the weekend, sustained heavy rainfall hit parts of western and central Japan, causing flash flooding, setting off landslides, and submerging floodplains.

  • Giuseppe Bellini / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 11, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    Colors Bloom Across the Great Plain of Castelluccio, Italy

    Fields of lentils and poppies carpet this Italian landscape with a colorful quilt of blossoming flowers every year.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The White House Can't Contain the Russia Story
  2. The Worst Security Risk in U.S. History
  3. The Gospel According to Pusha T
  4. The Crisis Facing America
  5. Jeff Flake Hints at the T-Word
  6. The Vindication of Cheese, Butter, and Full-Fat Milk
  7. Donald Trump Is an Unpatriotic Hypernationalist
  8. Who Is Sacha Baron Cohen Satirizing?
  9. When a DNA Test Shatters Your Identity
  10. Americans Have Some Pretty Vanilla Sexual Fantasies
Back to Top