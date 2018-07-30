30 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1988

Three decades ago, the Winter Olympics took place in Calgary and the Summer Olympics were held in Seoul, candidates Michael Dukakis and George Bush competed for the 1988 U.S. presidential election, the Soviet Union withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, NASA’s Space Shuttle program resumed launches following the 1986 Challenger disaster, a passenger aircraft was brought down by a terrorist bomb over Lockerbie, Scotland, and much more. Photographers were also busy documenting the lives of Donald Trump, Dolly Parton, Jim Henson, Brad Pitt, George Michael, Andre the Giant, Bruce Springsteen, and many others. Take a step into a visual time capsule now, for a brief look at the year 1988.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

