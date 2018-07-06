2018 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of the the ninth annual Audubon Photography Awards competition have just been announced. Photographers entered images in three categories: professional, amateur, and youth. More than 8,000 images depicting birdlife from all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces were judged. This year’s competition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and the many bird species protected by this conservation law. The National Audubon Society was kind enough to share some of this year’s winners and runners-up with us below. To view even more great bird photography, you can also see all of the top 100 entries at the Audubon website.