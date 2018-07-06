2018 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of the the ninth annual Audubon Photography Awards competition have just been announced.  Photographers entered images in three categories: professional, amateur, and youth. More than 8,000 images depicting birdlife from all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces were judged. This year’s competition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and the many bird species protected by this conservation law. The National Audubon Society was kind enough to share some of this year’s winners and runners-up with us below. To view even more great bird photography, you can also see all of the top 100 entries at the Audubon website.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Alain Jocard / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 6, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Kansas Lightning, Afghan Pigeons, Sunken Wrecks

    Cooling off in New York City, rescue operations in Thailand, migrants crossing the Mediterranean, wildfires in California, a presidential election in Mexico, a rocket explodes in Japan, and much more.

  • Sakchai Lalit / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jul 3, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    After 10 Days Trapped in a Cave in Thailand, a Difficult Rescue Lies Ahead

    In northern Thailand, hundreds of rescue workers have been searching for a group of 12 boys and their coach lost in a cave. They found them alive after days of being trapped underground, but getting them out won’t be easy.

  • Joshua Roberts / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 1, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From the Nationwide “Families Belong Together” Marches

    Across the country yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in small towns and big cities to march and voice their opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 29, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wild Horses, Scarlet Sails, Sun God

    A firearms course for teachers in Colorado, the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in California, a spider hunts along a Russian river, a dramatic moonrise above a burning moorland in England, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Canada’s Secret to Escaping the ‘Liberal Doom Loop’
  2. Anti-Vaxxers Are Targeting a Vaccine for a Virus Deadlier Than Ebola
  3. The Lesson of the Great War
  4. The Overlooked Emotions of Sperm Donation
  5. Say Hello to Full Employment
  6. Trump Can't Reverse the Decline of White Christian America
  7. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  8. Spiders Can Fly Hundreds of Miles Using Electricity
  9. Susan Collins's Quixotic Defense of Roe
  10. The New York Democrat Who Progressive Activists Are Targeting Next
Back to Top