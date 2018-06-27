Winners of the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The winning images have been selected from this year’s edition of the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year competition, with the grand prize being awarded to Reiko Takahashi for her image of a humpback whale calf swimming near Japan’s Kumejima Island. National Geographic was kind enough to share some of the winning entries with us here, gathered from three categories: Nature, Cities, and People. Be sure to click the link above to see all the winners and the People’s Choice winners as well. The captions were written by the photographers, and lightly edited for style.