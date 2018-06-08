Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to the Abandoned Village of Houtouwan

In the Pacific Ocean, east of Shanghai, China, lies tiny Shengshan Island, which is less than three miles across. The hilly island is home to several fishing villages, including Houtouwan, which was abandoned in the 1990s. Once a thriving community, the now-empty brick houses of Houtouwan stand completely covered by blankets of vegetation. Many tourists visit the picturesque village daily. AFP photographer Johannes Eisele recently visited Shengshan Island and captured these images of Houtouwan Village from ground level and from above.

