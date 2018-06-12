Photos: Soccer Fields Around the World

One of the most appealing aspects of soccer is its simplicity—a ball, some open space, goal markers, and you can play. As the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, with matches held in massive modern arenas, here is a look at the beautiful game in action in some smaller and more unusual venues around the world, including pitches built on a glacier, on a beach, floating in a river, made of straw, on a rooftop, and more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

