Photos of the Week: Wild Horses, Scarlet Sails, Sun God

A firearms course for teachers in Colorado, Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on women drivers, immigration-policy protests in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in California, a spider hunts along a Russian river, Fashion Week in Dakar, Banksy surfaces in Paris, a dramatic moonrise above a burning moorland in England, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Terry Crews and the Discomfort of Masculine Anxiety
  2. The Way Police Identified the Capital Gazette Shooter Was Totally Normal
  3. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  4. The Paradox of Trump's Populism
  5. I Delivered Packages for Amazon and It Was a Nightmare
  6. Photos of the Week: Wild Horses, Scarlet Sails, Sun God
  7. Mexico’s Answer to Donald Trump
  8. The World Bargain on Asylum Is Unraveling
  9. The Rise of College ‘Grade Forgiveness’
  10. How Trump Could Sell Out Syria to Putin
Back to Top