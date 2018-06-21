A watery rescue in Russia, dragon boat racing in China, a soap box derby in France, Hawaiian lava viewed from Earth orbit, a welcome to the summer solstice in the U.K., World Cup celebrations and sadness, International Yoga Day in India, flamingos in Kenya, a boxer dressed as a lion in Germany, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Smoggy Santiago, Miniature Taipei, Mermaid Parade
