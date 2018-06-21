Photos of the Week: Smoggy Santiago, Miniature Taipei, Mermaid Parade

A watery rescue in Russia, dragon boat racing in China, a soap box derby in France, Hawaiian lava viewed from Earth orbit, a welcome to the summer solstice in the U.K., World Cup celebrations and sadness, International Yoga Day in India, flamingos in Kenya, a boxer dressed as a lion in Germany, and much more.

  • Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 21, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Hats of the Royal Ascot

    A collection of photos of millinery miracles worn by Royal Ascot racegoers over the past few years.

  • John Moore / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 20, 2018
    • 44 Photos

    On the Border With the Photographer John Moore

    A collection of images from the southern U.S. border by the Getty Images photographer John Moore, showing the landscape, those who patrol the border, and those who choose to risk everything to cross it.

  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 19, 2018
    • 12 Photos

    Photos: A Tent City for Detained Children in Texas

    Inside a port of entry facility in Tornillo, Texas, temporary housing has been built for the newly overflowing population of unaccompanied minors and the children of detained migrant parents, under the new “zero-tolerance” policy.

  • Dolores Ochoa / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jun 15, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: World Cup, Skinny-Dippers, Urban Shepherd

    A wee Welsh bunny, Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Indonesia, a skyscraper-scaling raccoon in Minnesota, a meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore, and much more.

