Photos of the Week: Eco-Fashion, Dancing Devils, Spelling Bee

A father-child reunion in Romania, kittens in Shanghai, Dota 2 cosplay in Birmingham, tennis at the French Open, a heatwave in Pakistan, a newborn fawn in a Serbian zoo, the last school bell in Minsk, anti-tobacco skeletons in Kolkata, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 31, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    A Month of Anti-Government Protest in Nicaragua

    Widespread protests against Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega's government, which began on April 18, have devolved into deadly violence several times.

  • ChunPong Leung / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
    • In Focus
    • May 30, 2018
    • 10 Photos

    2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

    The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is underway, with entries being accepted for just one more day—the competition closes at noon, EDT, on May 31.

  • Willyam Bradberry / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • May 29, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Hooves in the Water: Swimming Pigs and Diving Horses

    Apropos of nothing in particular, today we have a collection of images of hoofed mammals swimming and splashing about.

  • AP
    • In Focus
    • May 28, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    The Fading Battlefields of World War I

    This year will mark the passing of a full century since the end of World War I. Much of the battle-ravaged landscape along the Western Front has been reclaimed by nature, erasing the scars of the war.

