Photos of the Week: Eco-Fashion, Dancing Devils, Spelling Bee

Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters In Focus

40 Photos A Month of Anti-Government Protest in Nicaragua Widespread protests against Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega's government, which began on April 18, have devolved into deadly violence several times.

ChunPong Leung / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest In Focus

10 Photos 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is underway, with entries being accepted for just one more day—the competition closes at noon, EDT, on May 31.

Willyam Bradberry / Shutterstock In Focus

31 Photos Hooves in the Water: Swimming Pigs and Diving Horses Apropos of nothing in particular, today we have a collection of images of hoofed mammals swimming and splashing about.