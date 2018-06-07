Photos of the Week: Distorted Queen, Toad King, Gladiator

Paul Fusco / Library of Congress, LOOK Magazine Collection In Focus

36 Photos A Portrait of America: Watching Robert F. Kennedy's Funeral Train Pass By On June 8, 1968, the body of Robert F. Kennedy was transported by a funeral train from New York to Washington, D.C., and thousands came out to pay their respects as it went by.

Terray Sylvester / Reuters In Focus

16 Photos Photo Updates From Kilauea: Dozens More Homes Destroyed Over the past week, the lava erupting from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano fissures advanced through two residential subdivisions, wiping out nearly 100 homes.

Noel Celis / AFP / Getty In Focus

32 Photos World Environment Day 2018: ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ June 5 is marked by the United Nations as World Environment Day, a day set aside since 1974 to promote “worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.”