Photos of the Week: Distorted Queen, Toad King, Gladiator

The Corpus Christi festival in Spain, search and rescue operations in Guatemala, ocular exercises in China, the Life Ball in Austria, Trooping the Colour in England, “The Empire Strips Back” in Los Angeles, a Pride parade in Brazil, a rock festival in Germany, a dino-riding traffic cop in Thailand, and much more.

