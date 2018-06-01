Photos From the Deadly Eruption of Guatemala's Fuego Volcano

On June 3, Fuego volcano erupted in Guatemala, sending hot pyroclastic flows and heavy ash down its slopes onto nearby villages, killing at least 33 people, according to the head of Guatemala’s disaster agency, via the Associated Press. Fuego, one of the most active volcanoes in Central America, continued to send up smaller eruptions today, hampering efforts by rescuers who struggled to reach rural residents stranded by ash and mudflows.

