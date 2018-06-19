Photos: A Tent City for Detained Children in Texas

Twenty miles outside of El Paso, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border, sits the Tornillo Port of Entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility which was selected by the Trump administration to be the first site for temporary housing for the overflow of unaccompanied minors and the children of detained migrant parents, under the new “zero-tolerance” policy.  A quickly erected tent city inside the facility is currently set up with 450 beds, according to NBC reporting, but is built for expansion. At the moment, it is unclear how many children are being held in Tornillo, but Reuters photographer Mike Blake was able to photograph several dozen teenage boys moving between tents yesterday as he flew over. Via NPR, the reporter John Sepulvado attempted to have a look inside the new tent city, but officials asked him to leave. He spoke with Texas State Representative Mary Gonzalez, who had toured the facility, saying that the tents were air-conditioned and she “felt the kids were at least safe.” The extended weather forecast for Tornillo predicts high temperatures up to 106 degrees Fahrenheit. For further coverage in the Atlantic, see also “Audio: Hear the Voices of Children Detained at the Border” and “The Outrage Over Family Separation Is Exactly What Stephen Miller Wants.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • John Moore / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 20, 2018
    • 44 Photos

    On the Border With the Photographer John Moore

    A collection of images from the southern U.S. border by the Getty Images photographer John Moore, showing the landscape, those who patrol the border, and those who choose to risk everything to cross it.

  • Dolores Ochoa / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jun 15, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: World Cup, Skinny-Dippers, Urban Shepherd

    A wee Welsh bunny, Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Indonesia, a skyscraper-scaling raccoon in Minnesota, a meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore, and much more.

  • Michael Buholzer / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 14, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Soccer Fields Around the World

    A look at the beautiful game in action in some small and unusual venues around the world.

  • Wakil Kohsar / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 12, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    Images From Ramadan 2018

    A look around the world at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trumpism, Realized
  2. The Dangers of Distracted Parenting
  3. How to Look Away
  4. When Children Say They’re Trans
  5. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  6. Brexit Could Cripple Britain’s Ports
  7. How the Carmakers Trumped Themselves
  8. What Petty Nextdoor Posts Reveal About America
  9. How Nietzsche Explains Turkey
  10. Instagram’s Wannabe-Stars Are Driving Luxury Hotels Crazy
Back to Top