Photo Updates From Kilauea: Dozens More Homes Destroyed

Over the past week, the lava erupting from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano fissures advanced through two small residential subdivisions along Kapoho Bay, reaching the Pacific Ocean, and wiping out nearly a hundred homes. Geologists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say that lava is consistently fountaining from Fissure 8, reaching heights up to 180 feet, feeding the flow. Reuters quoted civil defense officials saying that the lava has now filled in Kapoho Bay, “what used to be the bay is now all lava bed, new land, almost a mile out into the ocean.”

