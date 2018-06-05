Photo Updates From Kilauea: Dozens More Homes Destroyed

Over the past week, the lava erupting from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano fissures advanced through two small residential subdivisions along Kapoho Bay, reaching the Pacific Ocean, and wiping out nearly a hundred homes. Geologists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say that lava is consistently fountaining from Fissure 8, reaching heights up to 180 feet, feeding the flow. Reuters quoted civil defense officials saying that the lava has now filled in Kapoho Bay, “what used to be the bay is now all lava bed, new land, almost a mile out into the ocean.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Noel Celis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 5, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    World Environment Day 2018: ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’

    June 5 is marked by the United Nations as World Environment Day, a day set aside since 1974 to promote “worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.”

  • Santiago Billy / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jun 4, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Photos From the Deadly Eruption of Guatemala's Fuego Volcano

    On June 3, Fuego volcano erupted in Guatemala, sending hot pyroclastic flows and heavy ash down its slopes onto nearby villages, killing at least 33 residents.

  • Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 1, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Eco-Fashion, Dancing Devils, Spelling Bee

    A father-child reunion in Romania, kittens in Shanghai, Dota 2 cosplay in Birmingham, the last school bell in Minsk, anti-tobacco skeletons in Kolkata, and much more.

  • Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 31, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    A Month of Anti-Government Protest in Nicaragua

    Widespread protests against Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega's government, which began on April 18, have devolved into deadly violence several times.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Astonishing Tale of the Man Mueller Calls ‘Person A’
  2. Pruitt Aide Resigns Amid Scandals
  3. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  4. First Wave at Omaha Beach
  5. Why No One Answers Their Phone Anymore
  6. Trump Is Choosing Eastern Europe
  7. A Defense of the Suburbs
  8. The Unraveling of Nicaragua
  9. Long Live Samantha Jones
  10. Photo Updates From Kilauea: Dozens More Homes Destroyed
Back to Top