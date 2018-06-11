Images From Ramadan 2018

This year’s Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting and prayer, will come to a close with Eid al-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, on June 14. For the past month, Muslims around the world have refrained from eating, drinking, smoking, and having sex during daylight hours in order to focus on spirituality, good deeds, and charity. Collected here, a look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.