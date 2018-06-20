Hats of the Royal Ascot

The Royal Ascot is an annual five-day horse-race meeting held on a course outside of London, England, with racehorses competing for nearly $18 million in prizes. It is a major event for both racing and fashion fans, and is regularly attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other royalty. Parts of the racecourse maintain a “top hats and tails” rule for men, while many women dress in eye-catching outfits, often topped by hats that can be described as architectural, whimsical, grandiose, sculptural, or just over-the-top. Today, a collection of photos of some of these millinery miracles, worn by Royal Ascot racegoers over the past few years.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

