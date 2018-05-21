Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Southeast Alaska

Southeast Alaska, or the Alaska Panhandle, is a narrow strip of coastal islands and mountains that stretches more than 500 miles along the Pacific Ocean. It is home to Alaska’s capital city of Juneau, and was once the seat of power for Russian America, in the town of Sitka. Famed for its wildlife, lush climate, spectacular views, and the protected seaway known as the inside passage, the region has attracted humans since the first people crossed from Asia thousands of years ago. Collected here, a handful of recent images from across southeast Alaska.