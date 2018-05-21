Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Southeast Alaska

Southeast Alaska, or the Alaska Panhandle, is a narrow strip of coastal islands and mountains that stretches more than 500 miles along the Pacific Ocean. It is home to Alaska’s capital city of Juneau, and was once the seat of power for Russian America, in the town of Sitka. Famed for its wildlife, lush climate, spectacular views, and the protected seaway known as the inside passage, the region has attracted humans since the first people crossed from Asia thousands of years ago. Collected here, a handful of recent images from across southeast Alaska.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Thomas Peter / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 22, 2018
    • 23 Photos

    A Changing Way of Life for Mongolia’s Dukha Reindeer Herders

    In north central Mongolia, the Dukha people have lived a nomadic life with their reindeer herds for generations—today, that way of life is under pressure.

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 18, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Kyrgyz Horsemen, Shanghai Steeplechase, Giant Bobbleheads

    Participants at the Wave and Goth festival in Germany, attendees at a “Kiss-a-thon” in Mexico City, observations of Ramadan in Indonesia, and so much more.

  • Bill Taub / NASA
    • In Focus
    • May 17, 2018
    • 39 Photos

    Historic Photos of NASA's Cavernous Wind Tunnels

    Throughout the 20th century, NASA made extensive use of wind tunnels to test and refine designs for airplanes, spacecraft, and many other vehicles and structures.

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2018
    • 23 Photos

    Spectacular Images of the Recent Eruptions in Hawaii

    The ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano has opened as many as 20 new fissures on Hawaii's Big Island over the past two weeks.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  2. What Democracies Can Learn From Malaysia
  3. How a Pioneer of Machine Learning Became One of Its Sharpest Critics
  4. The Problem With Buying Cheap Stuff Online
  5. Email Is Dangerous
  6. The One Emoji That Means True Love
  7. A Belgian Legislator Berates and Scoffs at Mark Zuckerberg
  8. Electric Scooter Charger Culture Is Out of Control
  9. How the Enlightenment Ends
  10. There Is Only One Trump Scandal
Back to Top