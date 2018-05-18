Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Southeast Alaska

Southeast Alaska, or the Alaska Panhandle, is a narrow strip of coastal islands and mountains that stretches more than 500 miles along the Pacific Ocean. It is home to Alaska’s capital city of Juneau, and was once the seat of power for Russian America, in the town of Sitka. Famed for its wildlife, lush climate, spectacular views, and the protected seaway known as the inside passage, the region has attracted humans since the first people crossed from Asia thousands of years ago. Collected here, a handful of recent images from across southeast Alaska.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 18, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Kyrgyz Horsemen, Shanghai Steeplechase, Giant Bobbleheads

    Participants at the Wave and Goth festival in Germany, attendees at a “Kiss-a-thon” in Mexico City, observations of Ramadan in Indonesia, and so much more.

  • Bill Taub / NASA
    • In Focus
    • May 17, 2018
    • 39 Photos

    Historic Photos of NASA's Cavernous Wind Tunnels

    Throughout the 20th century, NASA made extensive use of wind tunnels to test and refine designs for airplanes, spacecraft, and many other vehicles and structures.

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2018
    • 23 Photos

    Spectacular Images of the Recent Eruptions in Hawaii

    The ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano has opened as many as 20 new fissures on Hawaii's Big Island over the past two weeks.

  • Mohammed Abed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 14, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    In Photos: Chaos and Bloodshed in Gaza

    Protests along the Gaza-Israel border were met with tear gas and live fire from Israeli forces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded on Monday.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. There Is Only One Trump Scandal
  2. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  3. The Futility of Trying to Prevent More School Shootings in America
  4. Donald Trump Has All the Power
  5. Electric Scooter Charger Culture Is Out of Control
  6. It’s the Guns
  7. Thoroughly Modern Meghan
  8. How the Enlightenment Ends
  9. The President Who Cried Wolf
  10. Ancient Rome’s Collapse Is Written Into Arctic Ice
Back to Top