Spectacular Images of the Recent Eruptions in Hawaii

The newest phase of Kilauea volcano’s ongoing eruption has opened as many as 20 new fissures on Hawaii's Big Island over the past two weeks, spewing lava and volcanic gases, forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 residents, and destroying dozens of homes near the town of Pahoa. Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey have been watching a recent lowering of the lava lake in Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater, warning residents and visitors of a possible explosive eruption that could launch car-sized boulders far into the sky. Here, a collection of images from the past week of the new fissures, the lava flow, and its effects on the natural environment and human infrastructure.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mohammed Abed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 14, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    In Photos: Chaos and Bloodshed in Gaza

    Protests along the Gaza-Israel border were met with tear gas and live fire from Israeli forces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded on Monday.

  • Maddie McGarvey
    • In Focus
    • May 12, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    The Students and Teachers Upending Traditional Approaches to Discipline

    Photos of Ohio Avenue Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio, which has fostered a culture in which kids don’t get blamed for bad behavior. Could its methods be the answer to the school-discipline debate?

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 11, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: a Welsh Owl, a Belgian Bat, an Alabamian Bee

    Retiring police dogs in Ecuador, the Medieval Combat World Championships in Scotland, Victory Day in Russia, a rumbling volcano in Hawaii, the Met Gala in New York, and much more.

  • Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 9, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    10 Years Since the Devastating 2008 Sichuan Earthquake

    On May 12, 2008, a magnitude-8.0 earthquake struck beneath a mountainous region in south-central China, toppling buildings and sending landslides crashing into cities, resulting in nearly 70,000 deaths.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How the Enlightenment Ends
  2. Ancient Rome’s Collapse Is Written Into Arctic Ice
  3. A Linguist Explains Why 'Laurel' Sounds Like 'Yanny'
  4. How Bill Clinton Stopped White House Leaks
  5. What 'The Age of the Twink' Actually Means
  6. The Ivy League School That Won't Talk About Its Most Famous Graduate
  7. Sean Hannity Failed to Tell His Viewers the Truth
  8. The Lexicon of Tom Wolfe
  9. Solo: Finally a Star Wars Movie That's Not a Rehash of Star Wars
  10. The Scientific Case for Two Spaces After a Period
Back to Top