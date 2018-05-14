Spectacular Images of the Recent Eruptions in Hawaii

The newest phase of Kilauea volcano’s ongoing eruption has opened as many as 20 new fissures on Hawaii's Big Island over the past two weeks, spewing lava and volcanic gases, forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 residents, and destroying dozens of homes near the town of Pahoa. Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey have been watching a recent lowering of the lava lake in Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater, warning residents and visitors of a possible explosive eruption that could launch car-sized boulders far into the sky. Here, a collection of images from the past week of the new fissures, the lava flow, and its effects on the natural environment and human infrastructure.