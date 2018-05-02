Photos of the Week: Splash Dogs, Beltane Sunrise, a Springtime Romp

Up close with a sea lion in Vienna, under the cherry blossoms in Stockholm, World Dance Day in Budapest, “Bodies in Urban Spaces” in Vilnius, May Day protests in Puerto Rico, ballet in Central Park, flooding in coastal Kenya, yoga in a Mexican desert,  thousands of guitarists play “Hey Joe” in  Poland, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Lewis Wickes Hine / Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • May 2, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    100 Years Ago: France in the Final Year of World War I

    In 1918, the American photographer Lewis Hine traveled across France, photographing refugee families, orphaned children, wounded and shell-shocked soldiers, the nurses and volunteers who cared for them all, and the ruined buildings they fled.

  • Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 1, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    Images of Disappearing Jobs

    Recently, AFP photographers have been photographing people with job titles that are becoming very rare, such as lamplighter, street clerk, rickshaw puller, plowman, or elevator attendant.

  • Shah Marai / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 30, 2018
    • 41 Photos

    Remembering Photojournalist Shah Marai

    The chief photographer for Agence France-Presse in Kabul was killed in Afghanistan.

  • David W Cerny / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 27, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Diplomacy, Mud Madness, a Brand-New Prince

    A cliffside convenience store in China, a Peruvian sunset, a nesting stork in Belarus, three lost bear cubs in Bulgaria, a historic handshake in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Hawaii's Newest Eruption Makes Volcanologists Nervous
  2. Trump and His Aides Have No Idea What They're Talking About
  3. The First Porn President
  4. Artificial Intelligence Is Cracking Open the Vatican's Secret Archives
  5. The Iran Deal Is Strategically and Morally Absurd
  6. The Scandal Tearing Apart America's Largest Protestant Denomination
  7. Why One Woman Pretended to Be a High-School Cheerleader
  8. How a Medieval Society Withstood Nearly 60 Years of Drought
  9. Photos of the Week: Splash Dogs, Beltane Sunrise, a Springtime Romp
  10. The Problems With Breastfeeding Go Way Beyond Breast Pumps
Back to Top