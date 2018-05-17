Photos of the Week: Kyrgyz Horsemen, Shanghai Steeplechase, Giant Bobbleheads

Participants at the Wave and Goth festival in Germany, a baby bear in Turkey, attendees at a “Kiss-a-thon” in Mexico City, the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France, a rocket festival in Thailand, observations of Ramadan in Indonesia, celebrations of the circus in Budapest, and so much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Bill Taub / NASA
    • In Focus
    • May 17, 2018
    • 39 Photos

    Historic Photos of NASA's Cavernous Wind Tunnels

    Throughout the 20th century, NASA made extensive use of wind tunnels to test and refine designs for airplanes, spacecraft, and many other vehicles and structures.

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2018
    • 23 Photos

    Spectacular Images of the Recent Eruptions in Hawaii

    The ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano has opened as many as 20 new fissures on Hawaii's Big Island over the past two weeks.

  • Mohammed Abed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 14, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    In Photos: Chaos and Bloodshed in Gaza

    Protests along the Gaza-Israel border were met with tear gas and live fire from Israeli forces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded on Monday.

  • Maddie McGarvey
    • In Focus
    • May 12, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    The Students and Teachers Upending Traditional Approaches to Discipline

    Photos of Ohio Avenue Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio, which has fostered a culture in which kids don’t get blamed for bad behavior. Could its methods be the answer to the school-discipline debate?

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The 'Black Hole' That Sucks Up Silicon Valley's Money
  2. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  3. The Curse of an Open Floor Plan
  4. How the Enlightenment Ends
  5. In Europe, Standing Up to America Is Now Patriotic
  6. I’m Not Black, I’m Kanye
  7. Is Social Media Luring Hikers Into 'Death Gully'?
  8. Mount St. Helens and the Fear of Not Knowing
  9. Finding the Lost Generation of Sperm Donors
  10. Ancient Rome’s Collapse Is Written Into Arctic Ice
Back to Top