Photos of the Week: Jedi Academy, Small Moon, Royal Wedding

Mario Tama / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Photo Updates From Kilauea: The Lava Meets the Sea Since Kilauea volcano began its most recent eruptive activity on Hawaii's Big Island three weeks ago, the situation has evolved and worsened.

Thomas Peter / Reuters In Focus

23 Photos A Changing Way of Life for Mongolia’s Dukha Reindeer Herders In north central Mongolia, the Dukha people have lived a nomadic life with their reindeer herds for generations—today, that way of life is under pressure.

Richard Seeley / Shutterstock In Focus

30 Photos Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Southeast Alaska Recent images from across southeast Alaska, a narrow strip of coastal islands and mountains that stretches more than 500 miles along the Pacific Ocean.