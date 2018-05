Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty In Focus

28 Photos 10 Years Since the Devastating 2008 Sichuan Earthquake On May 12, 2008, a magnitude-8.0 earthquake struck beneath a mountainous region in south-central China, toppling buildings and sending landslides crashing into cities, resulting in nearly 70,000 deaths.

USGS In Focus

24 Photos A Look Back at Kilauea's Spectacular 1969 to 1974 Mauna Ulu Eruption As we wait to see how today’s eruptions in Hawaii will play out, take a moment to view some of Kilauea’s most striking photos from the Mauna Ulu eruption, which ended only 40 years ago.