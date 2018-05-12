In Photos: Chaos and Bloodshed in Gaza

Protests along the Gaza-Israel border were met with tear gas and live fire from Israeli forces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded on Monday. The Palestinian demonstrations marked a confluence of events, including the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, (moved from Tel Aviv after President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel), and the upcoming 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the nakba, or “catastrophe,” the day thousands were driven from their homes in 1948. Reuters reports, citing the Gaza Health Ministry, that at least 43 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire Monday, “the highest toll in a single day since a series of protests demanding the right to return to ancestral homes in Israel began on March 30.”