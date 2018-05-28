Hooves in the Water: Swimming Pigs and Diving Horses

Apropos of nothing in particular, today we have a collection of images of hoofed mammals swimming and splashing about.  Paddling pigs, diving horses, leaping bulls, lunging hippos, racing piglets, wading camels, soaking buffaloes, dripping moose, and more.

