Historic Photos of NASA's Cavernous Wind Tunnels

Throughout the 20th century, NASA (and its predecessor, NACA) made extensive use of wind tunnels to test and refine designs for airplanes, spacecraft, and many other vehicles and structures. Dozens of specialized tunnels were constructed over the years at Langley Research Center in Virginia and Ames Research Center in California, to test the effects of high windspeed, turbulence, icing, ionization, and much more. Some of these facilities were gigantic—the largest, still in operation, is the 80-foot by 120-foot tunnel at NASA's Ames Research Center. In the 1990s, a surplus of government wind tunnels and advances in computer simulations led to a consolidation, and a number of older facilities were demolished. Gathered here, a collection of images of NASA’s amazing wind tunnels from the past century.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2018
    • 23 Photos

    Spectacular Images of the Recent Eruptions in Hawaii

    The ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano has opened as many as 20 new fissures on Hawaii's Big Island over the past two weeks.

  • Mohammed Abed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 14, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    In Photos: Chaos and Bloodshed in Gaza

    Protests along the Gaza-Israel border were met with tear gas and live fire from Israeli forces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded on Monday.

  • Maddie McGarvey
    • In Focus
    • May 12, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    The Students and Teachers Upending Traditional Approaches to Discipline

    Photos of Ohio Avenue Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio, which has fostered a culture in which kids don’t get blamed for bad behavior. Could its methods be the answer to the school-discipline debate?

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 11, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: a Welsh Owl, a Belgian Bat, an Alabamian Bee

    Retiring police dogs in Ecuador, the Medieval Combat World Championships in Scotland, Victory Day in Russia, a rumbling volcano in Hawaii, the Met Gala in New York, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  2. The Curse of an Open Floor Plan
  3. A Linguist Explains Why 'Laurel' Sounds Like 'Yanny'
  4. Is Social Media Luring Hikers Into 'Death Gully'?
  5. Ancient Rome’s Collapse Is Written Into Arctic Ice
  6. How the Enlightenment Ends
  7. A Top Adviser to the South Korean President Wants to 'Get Rid Of' the U.S. Alliance
  8. Trump Can't Afford to Admit His Failures With North Korea
  9. The Republican Party's Generational Bet
  10. I’m Not Black, I’m Kanye
Back to Top