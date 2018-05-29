2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is underway, with entries being accepted for just one more day—the competition closes at noon, EDT, on May 31. The grand-prize winner will be awarded $10,000 (USD). National Geographic was once again kind enough to allow me to share some of this year’s entries with you here, gathered from three categories: Nature, Cities, and People. The photos and captions were written by the photographers, and lightly edited for style.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

