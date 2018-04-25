Visiting Chernobyl 32 Years After the Disaster

Today marks the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. On April 26, 1986, technicians conducting a test inadvertently caused the fourth reactor to explode. Several hundred staff members and firefighters then tackled a blaze that burned for 10 days and sent a plume of radiation around the world in the worst-ever civil nuclear disaster. More than 50 reactor and emergency workers were killed at the time. Authorities evacuated 120,000 people from the area, including 43,000 from the city of Pripyat. Below, recent images from Chernobyl and nearby ghost towns within the exclusion zone, as well as memorials held in Ukraine and Russia.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  •
    • In Focus
    • Apr 25, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    A Sunny Seattle Day

    I’ve been traveling recently, and was unable to compose a proper photo story for today, so I hope you’ll indulge me if I just share a few pictures I took in and around Seattle yesterday.

  • P. Medicus / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 23, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Socotra

    Off the coast of Yemen, in the Arabian Sea, lies the isolated Socotra Island, where hundreds of plants and animals have developed into unique species.

  • The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library / Ricardo Thomas
    • In Focus
    • Apr 22, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    Photos From State Dinners Past

    As the Trumps prepare to host their first state dinner on Tuesday, a look back at state dinners held by past U.S. presidents, from Eisenhower to Obama.

  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 20, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Newborns, Chocolate Hills, Teacher of the Year

    A baby visits the U.S. Senate floor, Boston Marathoners end up miserably wet, orca whales hunt seal pups in Argentina, Israel celebrates its independence day, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Post-Millennial Generation Is Here
  2. Donald From D.C. Calls in to Fox and Friends
  3. Sympathy for the Charlie
  4. The 'Dragon Energy' of Kanye West and Donald Trump
  5. Visiting Chernobyl 32 Years After the Disaster
  6. The Reinvention of America
  7. Avengers: Infinity War Is an Extraordinary Juggling Act
  8. The Difference Between a Killer and a Terrorist
  9. The Perks of a Play-in-the-Mud Educational Philosophy
  10. The Undoing of an Online Student-Loan 'Expert'
Back to Top