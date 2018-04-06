Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Meteora, Greece

Today’s entry is the first of a semi-regular Travel Monday series, with virtual photo trips to interesting, unusual, difficult-to-reach, or simply beautiful parts of our planet. Today, we’re visiting the amazing clifftop monasteries of Meteora in central Greece. Monks and hermits have been finding refuge in this unique rock formation for more than a thousand years. Six Eastern Orthodox monasteries—some dating back to the 14th century—remain in place, still home to a small number of monks and nuns. Meteora is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and welcomes thousands of tourists every year. Gathered below, a collection of images of Meteora, the ancient structures atop its massive rock pillars, and the village and countryside below.