Scenes From Coachella 2018

Last weekend, the first part of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place in Indio, California. Thousands of music fans gathered to hear performances by artists on multiple stages, including headliner Beyoncé on Saturday. Also featured were Kendrick Lamar, David Byrne, Jean-Michel Jarre, X Japan, Cardi B, Miguel, St. Vincent, and many more. The festival wraps up next weekend, April 20 through 22. Gathered here are scenes from the performances and of the colorful Coachella concertgoers.