Remembering Photojournalist Shah Marai

Shah Marai, chief photographer for Agence France-Presse in Kabul, was killed today in Afghanistan, one of at least 25 victims of twin suicide bombings in downtown Kabul. The second bombing targeted journalists who had come to cover the initial attack, killing nine of them, including Marai. He began covering events in Afghanistan for AFP in 1998, first as a stringer, later a staff photographer, working his way up to chief photographer. In those 20 years, AFP distributed more than 18,000 of his photos, documenting the horrors of war, but also everyday life—including the struggles of ordinary Afghans and the beauty of the landscape. He had an incredible ability to capture the humanity in almost any situation. A collection of his photos is gathered below. Shah Marai leaves behind a family, including six children. I also invite you to read “When Hope Is Gone,” written by Marai in 2016 about Afghanistan after the U.S. pulled out, and about his own role in covering the events of the previous decades.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • David W Cerny / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 27, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Diplomacy, Mud Madness, a Brand-New Prince

    A cliffside convenience store in China, a Peruvian sunset, a nesting stork in Belarus, three lost bear cubs in Bulgaria, a historic handshake in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and much more.

  • Gleb Garanich / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 26, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Visiting Chernobyl 32 Years After the Disaster

    Today marks the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. On April 26, 1986, technicians conducting a test inadvertently caused the fourth reactor to explode, causing the world’s worst civil nuclear disaster.

  •
    • In Focus
    • Apr 25, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    A Sunny Seattle Day

    I’ve been traveling recently, and was unable to compose a proper photo story for today, so I hope you’ll indulge me if I just share a few pictures I took in and around Seattle yesterday.

  • P. Medicus / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 23, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Socotra

    Off the coast of Yemen, in the Arabian Sea, lies the isolated Socotra Island, where hundreds of plants and animals have developed into unique species.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Slack Got Ahead in Diversity
  2. Michelle Wolf Does Unto the White House as It Has Done Unto Others
  3. The Slow, Awkward Death of the White House Correspondents' Dinner
  4. The Era of Fake Video Begins
  5. The Reinvention of America
  6. Don't Be Afraid of the Multiverse
  7. My Daughter’s Homework Is Killing Me
  8. The Kim Jong Un Era
  9. What If Robert F. Kennedy Had Become President?
  10. Westworld: What's in 'The Valley Beyond'?
Back to Top