Photos of the Week: Newborns, Chocolate Hills, Teacher of the Year

A baby visits the U.S. Senate floor, a sandstorm descends on Iran, a rabbit watches Austrian asparagus, ruins remain after an ISIS occupation in Malawi, the sun sets behind a St. Petersburg skyscraper, Boston Marathoners end up miserably wet, orca whales hunt seal pups in Argentina, Israel celebrates its independence day, and much more.

Most Recent

  • ESA / Copernicus Sentinel Data
    • In Focus
    • Apr 18, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    The Megafire Burning in Oklahoma

    In western Oklahoma, a region suffering through a harsh drought, several wildfires have recently broken out, including the Rhea Fire, a “megafire” which has burned more than 260,000 acres.

  • Larry Busacca / Getty for Coachella
    • In Focus
    • Apr 17, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    Scenes From Coachella 2018

    Last weekend, the first part of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place in Indio, California, headlined by Beyoncé.

  • Eric Lafforgue / Art in All of Us / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 16, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Ethiopia's Danakil Depression

    In the Afar region of northern Ethiopia, lies a vast, tortured, desert plain called the Danakil Depression.

  • Mikhail Svetlov / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 13, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Walls, Whales, the Pope With a Llama

    Protests in France and Gaza, a homemade full-scale Airbus 320 replica in China, Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill, celebrating the Buddhist new year, a toppled statue in China, and much more.

