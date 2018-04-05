Photos of the Week: Great Bustard, Shinmoedake Volcano, Ghost Mushrooms

A return to the University of Mosul in Iraq, the Festival of the Steel Phallus in Japan, marches commemorate the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., unrest in Kashmir, teachers go on strike in Oklahoma, a disastrous fuel theft attempt in Mexico, flowers for potholes in Belgium, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Gtlv / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Apr 5, 2018
    • 15 Photos

    Bitcoin: A Stock Photo Cryptocurrency Primer

    There's nothing better than images of collectible coins, stage props, miniatures, and professional models to convey the intricacies of a distributed, decentralized, encrypted digital asset functioning as a virtual currency.

  • Eugene Hoshiko / AP
    • In Focus
    • Apr 4, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    April Blooms: Spring Is on the Way

    A small collection of images from the past few weeks from North America, Asia, and Europe, of tulips, sunshine, and cherry blossoms—surely signs of warmer days to come.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 3, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    The Riots That Followed the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

    Fifty years ago today, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I've Been to the Mountaintop” speech in Memphis, one day before his assassination. After this champion of nonviolent protest was murdered, riots broke out in more than 100 cities across the U.S.

  • Suhaib Salem / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 2, 2018
    • 42 Photos

    The Rituals and Traditions of Easter and Holy Week

    Church services, processions of hooded penitents, Easter egg hunts, Catholic passion plays, and more.

