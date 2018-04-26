Photos of the Week: Diplomacy, Mud Madness, a Brand New Prince

Gleb Garanich / Reuters In Focus

31 Photos Visiting Chernobyl 32 Years After the Disaster Today marks the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. On April 26, 1986, technicians conducting a test inadvertently caused the fourth reactor to explode, causing the world’s worst civil nuclear disaster.

In Focus

18 Photos A Sunny Seattle Day I’ve been traveling recently, and was unable to compose a proper photo story for today, so I hope you’ll indulge me if I just share a few pictures I took in and around Seattle yesterday.

P. Medicus / Getty In Focus

25 Photos Travel Monday: A Photo Trip to Socotra Off the coast of Yemen, in the Arabian Sea, lies the isolated Socotra Island, where hundreds of plants and animals have developed into unique species.