Bitcoin: A Stock Photo Cryptocurrency Primer

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain—these things are huge, right? Still unsure if you should invest your time or money? Don't know the difference between a Satoshi and a gigahash? Well, stock photography is here to help give us a sense of the inner workings, background, and the dos and don'ts of the bitcoin ecosystem. Because there's nothing better than images of collectible coins, stage props, miniatures, and professional models to convey the intricacies of a distributed, decentralized, encrypted digital asset functioning as a virtual currency. Stock photographers have made many creative attempts to illustrate these tricky virtual concepts, often using golden novelty coins (that have no actual bitcoin value), sometimes with delicious results.