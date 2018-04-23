A Sunny Seattle Day

I’ve been traveling for several days recently, and was unable to compose a proper photo story for today, so I hope you’ll indulge me if I just share a few pictures I took in and around Seattle, Washington, yesterday. The weather was fantastic, and I had the luxury of a whole day to do nothing other than explore the city I once called home, and see how much (and how little) has changed in the dozen years since I left. These are essentially snapshots of the day—I’m still stretching my wings as a photographer, but it’s always fun to keep working on it.

