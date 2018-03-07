The Works of Photographer Toni Frissell

Toni Frissell began her career in photography in the 1930s, at first working as a fashion photographer for Vogue magazine. During World War II, she was, for a time, the official photographer for the American Red Cross,  and later, the Women’s Army Corps. Her work took her to Europe, where she photographed soldiers and civilians affected by the war, including a famous series featuring the Tuskegee Airmen at an air base in Italy. In later years, she continued a career of photographing both famous and ordinary people for decades, amassing a collection of some 340,000 images. In 1971, Frissell donated her photographs to the Library of Congress, preserving the images and making them available to everyone. Below, a small collection of Frissell’s work. These images from this pioneer in her field are windows into our recent past.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • © Google, Inc.
    • In Focus
    • Mar 7, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Human Landscapes of Germany

    Over the past few weeks, I took a virtual tour with Google Earth, and now want to share some of these snapshots of the human landscape in Germany.

  • Katie Orlinsky via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 6, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    A New Documentary Honors the Work and Life of Photojournalist Chris Hondros

    A collection of photos by and of Chris Hondros, who risked and then tragically lost his life to show the world the reality of warfare, and is now the subject of a new documentary film: Hondros.

  • © Mitch Dobrowner, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • Mar 5, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    The 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

    The annual competition just announced its shortlist of winners for 2018.

  • Leah Millis / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 2, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Monster Dog Pull, Drone Fashion, Battle Sledge

    Tree weddings in Mexico, an armed church ceremony in Pennsylvania, the colors of Holi in India,bipedal robot fights in Japan, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Grim Conclusions of the Largest-Ever Study of Fake News
  2. The Women's March Has a Farrakhan Problem
  3. The Perfect Man Who Wasn't
  4. The Second Amendment Does Not Transcend All Others
  5. How Did Rex Tillerson Manage to Keep His Job?
  6. 'Corporations Are People' Is Built on an Incredible 19th-Century Lie
  7. Busting the Myth of ‘Welfare Makes People Lazy’
  8. Why DeVos's Parkland Visit Failed
  9. The Health-Care Gap Between Red and Blue America
  10. Julie Washington’s Quest to Get Schools to Respect African-American English
Back to Top