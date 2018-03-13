In Photos: National Student Walkout Against Gun Violence

Across the United States today, students participated in walkouts, staging demonstrations to protest gun violence one month after the deadly shooting in a Florida high school. Organizers said as many as 3,000 walkouts were planned, as young people gathered outside their schools, gave speeches, or took to the streets, increasing pressure on lawmakers to tighten gun control and increase school safety. In Washington, D.C., thousands gathered to observe 17 minutes of silence in honor of the 17 victims of the Florida shooting.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Lee Jin-man / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 13, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the 2018 Winter Paralympics

    Athletes have gathered in Pyeongchang, South Korea, one more time for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

  • Bassam Khabieh / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 12, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    The Siege of Eastern Ghouta and Seven Years of War in Syria

    More than a thousand people are believed to have been killed in recent weeks as Syrian government forces laid siege to the rebel-controlled region of eastern Ghouta.

  • Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 9, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Oscar Night, Iraqi Bear Release, Paralympics in Pyeongchang

    A powerful nor'easter rocks New England, International Women's Day observed worldwide, Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, and much more.

  • Toni Frissell / Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • Mar 8, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    The Works of Photographer Toni Frissell

    A collection of images by Toni Frissell, a talented photographer who covered fashion, war, celebrity, and ordinary life from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Last Temptation
  2. Unplugging From the Internet Nearly Destroyed Me
  3. Stephen Hawking Is Still Underrated
  4. Hillary Clinton's Trickle-Down America
  5. Heidi Heitkamp Takes On Elizabeth Warren Over the Senate Banking Bill
  6. What Happened at the Thailand 'Black Site' Run By Trump's CIA Pick
  7. Life as a Nonviolent Psychopath
  8. DeVos Digs Herself Deeper
  9. Ancient DNA Is Rewriting Human (and Neanderthal) History
  10. Conor Lamb Chips Away at Trump's Coalition
Back to Top