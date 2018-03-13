Across the United States today, students participated in walkouts, staging demonstrations to protest gun violence one month after the deadly shooting in a Florida high school. Organizers said as many as 3,000 walkouts were planned, as young people gathered outside their schools, gave speeches, or took to the streets, increasing pressure on lawmakers to tighten gun control and increase school safety. In Washington, D.C., thousands gathered to observe 17 minutes of silence in honor of the 17 victims of the Florida shooting.