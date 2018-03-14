Photos: Surfing Norway in Sub-Zero Temperatures

Agence France-Press photographer Olivier Morin recently spent time with surfers on the beaches of Norway’s Lofoten Islands. Above the Arctic Circle, men and women were taking surf lessons in snowstorms on Unstad Beach, with air temperatures dropping to around 9 degrees Fahrenheit (-13 degrees Celsius). As day turned to night, some surfers stayed behind to witness the northern lights, with a few even venturing to paddleboard under the bright night skies. Morin photographed several days of surfing, capturing these beautiful scenes of sunshine, snowfall, surfing, sunsets, and the aurora borealis.