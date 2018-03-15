Photos of the Week: the Sydney Skinny, a Glacial Arch, Pelicans at Play

Skijoring in Montana, a Russian presidential candidate in Moscow, economic disparity in Manila, a walkout against gun violence across the United States, civilians fleeing the battlefields of Syria, ski mountaineering in France, a balloon designer in Australia, the stark and lonely route of a German volunteer mailman in Schleswig-Holstein, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 15, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Surfing Norway in Sub-Zero Temperatures

    AFP photographer Olivier Morin recently spent time with surfers above the Arctic Circle on the beaches of Norway’s Lofoten Islands.

  • Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 14, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    The Student Walkout Against Gun Violence, in Photos

    Across the United States today, students participated in walkouts to protest gun violence one month after the deadly shooting in a Florida high school.

  • Lee Jin-man / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 13, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the 2018 Winter Paralympics

    Athletes have gathered in Pyeongchang, South Korea, one more time for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

  • Bassam Khabieh / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 12, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    The Siege of Eastern Ghouta and Seven Years of War in Syria

    More than a thousand people are believed to have been killed in recent weeks as Syrian government forces laid siege to the rebel-controlled region of eastern Ghouta.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Earth's History Appears So Miraculous
  2. The Nancy Pelosi Problem
  3. Why Can't Everyone Do the 'Asian Squat'?
  4. How Did Astronaut DNA Become 'Fake News'?
  5. The Last Temptation
  6. 'I Think We Have a Leadership Problem'
  7. The Unlearned Lesson of My Lai
  8. Stephen Hawking Was Very Particular About His Tea
  9. What Is Robert Mueller Looking For?
  10. A Twist in Our Sexual Encounters With Other Ancient Humans
Back to Top