Photos of the Week: Monster Dog Pull, Drone Fashion, Battle Sledge

Erika Valkovicova In Focus

14 Photos Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine's 2017 Photo Contest Smithsonian magazine just announced the group of 60 finalists in its 15th annual photo contest.

Leon Neal / Getty In Focus

32 Photos Photos: The "Beast From the East" Freezes Europe A blast of freezing weather called the “Beast from the East” has gripped most of Europe this week, bringing snowstorms and icy conditions as far south as the Mediterranean.

Zohra Bensemra / Reuters In Focus

20 Photos The Last Families Living in Tunisia's Underground Houses Reuters photographer Zohra Bensemra recently spent time in southern Tunisia's Djebel Dahar region, where locals have lived in underground homes for centuries.