Photos of the 2018 Winter Paralympics

Athletes have gathered in Pyeongchang, South Korea, one more time for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. More than 650 competitors from 40 countries have come to compete in 80 events in six sports over 10 days. Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and biathlon events all have three classifications, for sitting, standing, or visually impaired athletes. Para-snowboarding also has three classifications, depending on levels of impairment, and wheelchair curling and sledge hockey are both adaptations of existing Olympic sports. Gathered here, images from the opening ceremony and action in the first half of the competition.

