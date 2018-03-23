Spurred into action after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month, hundreds of thousands of Americans are taking to the streets today in hundreds of coordinated protests, calling for legislators to address school safety and gun violence. More than 800 March for Our Lives events are planned across the United States and around the world. Gathered here, a handful of early images from rallies overseas and the American East. More to come soon.
Photos From the "March for Our Lives"
