Human Landscapes of Germany

Germany has been populated by humans for at least 600,000 years. Modern Germans, as well as their ancestors, have been reshaping the land to their needs for most of that time, much of that impact visible from aerial and satellite photography—from fortresses and palaces to factories, enormous cities, massive mines, farms, and more. Over the past few weeks, I took a virtual tour with Google Earth, and wanted to share some of these snapshots of the human landscape in Germany. See also, earlier tours: Human Landscapes of Mexico, Canada, and the American Southwest.